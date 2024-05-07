Police release pictures in hunt for hammer-wielding Wagga servo robber

Police have released images to the public of an unknown person they believe may be able to assist them in locating a hammer-wielding bandit who robbed a Wagga service station last month.
About 5.25am on Tuesday, April 23, officers attached to Riverina Police District were called to the Shell Service Station on Bourke Street in Tolland following an armed robbery.
Police said an unknown offender had threatened the console operator with a hammer and demanded cash.
As inquiries continue, police have now released CCTV images of a person they believe may be able to assist with their investigation.
The person is described as Caucasian, aged between 30 and 40 years old, wearing a black North Face jumper, black pants, black balaclava and wearing black and yellow gloves.
Police said the person left the service station on a black and purple pushbike.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Wagga Police Station on 02 69222599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
