The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Police release pictures in hunt for hammer-wielding Wagga servo robber

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated May 7 2024 - 12:46pm, first published 12:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police are on the hunt for the person seen in CCTV footage to come forward. Picture by NSW Police
Police are on the hunt for the person seen in CCTV footage to come forward. Picture by NSW Police

Police have released images to the public of an unknown person they believe may be able to assist them in locating a hammer-wielding bandit who robbed a Wagga service station last month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.