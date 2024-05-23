Riverina Murray Excellence in Building Awards 2024

The Master Builders Association (MBA) are thrilled to once again shine a spotlight on the exceptional projects coming out of the Riverina and Murray regions.
Their Excellence in Building Awards event is the night-of-nights for the construction and building industry, and MBA's Riverina Murray Regional Coordinator Laura English was proud to see record-breaking attendance.
In this special publication for 2024, brought to you by ACM in sponsorship with the Master Builders Association, read the stories and get behind-the-scenes glimpses at what made these award-winning projects from our region so special.
Laura said participation at both at the gala event, held at the Commercial Club in Albury, and in the awards themselves was a testament to the power of showcasing excellence in the local regions' building and construction industry.
Overall, the quality of the builds have been exceptional this year, raising the bar again.- Laura English
"This year received a record number of entries," she said.
"Overall, the quality of the builds have been exceptional this year, raising the bar again."
Laura said cost of living and price increases continued to put pressure on local builders, but the quality of projects coming out of these regions showed pressure makes diamonds.
Seeing projects not only meeting but exceeding the industry standards in such challenging market conditions left judges Peter Gregurke and Bruno Musitano with a challenging year of judging.
"As always the judges have a tough job, covering a remarkable amount of distance from Wagga Wagga, Albury, Griffith, Junee, Young, Wodonga, and surroundings," Laura said.
"Some memorable distances and without a doubt, phenomenal projects in every single place."
Laura thanked their members for their support of the 2024 Riverina Murray Regions Excellence in Building Awards, and congratulated all entrants and winners.
