The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Business

Golden Crows preparing to fly for 2024, award nominations now open

JE
By Jeremy Eager
May 7 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrea Bradley, Sally Manning and Matt Connell launching the Golden Crow nominations. Picture by Tom Dennis
Andrea Bradley, Sally Manning and Matt Connell launching the Golden Crow nominations. Picture by Tom Dennis

Nominations for the Golden Crow awards are now open, and Wagga businesses big and small are encouraged to put their name in the hat.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JE

Jeremy Eager

Journalist

Originally from Wollongong, Jeremy has made the move to The Daily Advertiser to tell the stories of the Riverina. Got something to say? Let me know, jeremy.eager@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.