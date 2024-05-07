Golden Crows preparing to fly for 2024, award nominations now open

Nominations for the Golden Crow awards are now open, and Wagga businesses big and small are encouraged to put their name in the hat.
The awards offer 14 different categories to reflect local achievements, making it "really accessible for all different industries", Wagga Business Chamber's Sally Manning said in launching the 2024 edition.
"If you have your sights on raising awareness of your brand or raising awareness of what you do as an organisation, this is a great opportunity to showcase that at a local level," Ms Manning said.
"It shines a light on Wagga and it shines a light on the amazing businesses that are here.
"If you do actually win and your category aligns with the regional or the state level, you can progress to state, and we do have businesses that have progressed to state."
Last year's Golden Crow winner WDF Accounting and Advisory also took out the employer of choice award, with director Andrea Bradley calling the win 'a big thrill'.
"It's certainly been a highlight for us in the last year," she said.
"We've been very proud of the fact that our peers recognised us in this way and that's certainly been a big boost to our business.
"The business chamber do a great job at putting on events that support local businesses and at the same time local businesses catch up, network and have a nice time, that's certainly the case at the Golden Crow awards."
Optus is back again as major sponsor, happy to get behind an event that celebrate regional businesses.
"Particularly last year ... there were some really good examples of the hard work that's been done by local business," regional general manager Matt Connell said.
"This is just something that we can do to help support the community... it's such an important partnership for us."
In it to win it
Businesses can either self-nominate or get someone to nominate them before applications close on May 26.
"It's just a matter of filling out a quick form and then we'll let the business know that they're being nominated, give them amazing feedback... then they can jump on and apply for that award," Ms Manning said.
Tickets for the awards night will go on sale on July 1, with a sponsors luncheon to be held on July 19 and finalists revealed at the end of that month.
The winners will be announced at a gala event at the Wagga Wagga Country Club on August 9.
For more information and to submit nominations, visit waggachamber.com.au/crowawards.
