The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Massive 477-tonne 'superload' to pass through Riverina on final journey

Layton Holley
By Layton Holley
Updated May 7 2024 - 2:43pm, first published 10:22am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The superload parked on the north-bound onramp near Bandiana Link Road, Wodonga, in January 2024. Picture by Mark Jesser
The superload parked on the north-bound onramp near Bandiana Link Road, Wodonga, in January 2024. Picture by Mark Jesser

A 125-metre-long "superload" will for the third and final time make its way through the Riverina this week.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Layton Holley

Layton Holley

Journalist

Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.