'We do have a lot of big contenders': Boats to descend on lake

Some of Australia's top ski-boat racers will descend on Lake Albert at weekend for the annual Barry Carne Memorial this weekend.
The interstate ski race challenge is held every year on the Mother's Day weekend and is a competition between NSW and Victoria with boats also attending from as far away as Queensland and Sydney.
Organiser Jacinta Evans said this year has 34 boats competing, with 33 coming from outside of Wagga.
"It's exceptionally good for the city, considering our boat is the only local boat," she said.
"We have people coming from Queensland, Sydney, Mildura, and every one of them needs accommodation, fuel for their boats and will likely eat out. It all adds up."
Whether competing on the water, or looking on from the shore, Ms Evans said it is a good couple of days out for all.
"It's a very family-friendly event," she said.
"We have kids that are still in our under 10s skiing all the way to our veterans, so come and watch the kids, their the future generations of our sport."
A bonus, according to Ms Evans, is some pretty exciting contestants to take to the water.
"We have some pretty big contenders and names this year," she said.
There will be two heats on Saturday, with the top 15 competitors moving on to compete in the Barry Carne Memorial Ski Race on Sunday, which is a 15-lap race.
The event will be held at the Wagga Boat Club from 9am to 5pm this Saturday and Sunday.
