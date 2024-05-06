Shock workplace allegations emerge at peak Aboriginal health body

A peak government-funded Aboriginal health body is continuing to investigate its workplace culture after several senior staff resigned in the space of four weeks.
The Aboriginal Health and Medical Research Council of NSW (AHMRC) has had to deal with the resignations of interim CEO Shana Quayle, Wagga-based chairperson Rory McKenzie, company secretary Anne Sattler and board member Bob Davis.
Acting chair Jamie Newman told ACM the board had "commenced an external investigator to investigate allegations [and] the investigation is current".
On May 1, the AHMRC board announced Nicole Turner as interim CEO to replace Shana Quayle who resigned in April.
Ms Turner will take on the role in an organisation that is currently undergoing a review investigating the organisation's operations and workplace disagreements, ACM understands.
ACM has spoken with current and former employees and received data from an internal workplace culture survey leaked to ACM expressing numerous concerns about the workplace culture at AHMRC.
The AHMRC is responsible for resourcing and training workers in Indigenous healthcare services across NSW.
It is a voice for its members who are made up of Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Organisations (ACCHOs) around NSW that employs staff specialised in culturally appropriate healthcare for Indigenous communities.
The AHMRC is also responsible for a Registered Training Organisation campus located in Little Bay which offers courses for workers entering the Indigenous health and wellbeing sector.
Acting chairperson Jamie Newman, who replaced former chairperson Mr McKenzie in April, does not believe AHMRC's staff turnover is a concern.
"Staff turnover is not a level of concern and is consistent with similar industries, and the resignation of Mr Mckenzie has no impact on the operations or service delivery to the community," acting chairperson Jamie Newman told ACM.
The AHMRC receives state and federal funding and has disclosed that government grants accounted for $10.6 million of its total revenue in 2022-23.
Federal funding is received through the National Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Organisation (NACCHO) and is part of the Closing The Gap plan.
ACM understands acting CEO Shana Quayle resigned from her position in the week of April 15. She held the position after the departure of former CEO Boe Rambaldini.
Following that announcement, board chair Rory McKenzie resigned on April 18 after less than six months in the role.
"When taking on this role I didn't realise the toll it would take on not only myself personally, but also my family," a letter from Mr McKenzie to AHMRC staff said.
"I dedicated an enormous effort in helping the organisation through this difficult time and during this process endeavoured to make people accountable."
"In doing so, I was the subject to vexatious allegations," he claimed in a letter to staff obtained by ACM.
Company secretary Anne Sattler and board member Bob Davis also resigned in April 2024.
Their departures are "unrelated to the recent events", according to acting chairman Mr Newman in a letter to AHMRC staff.
Ongoing investigations are being conducted into workplace disagreements and allegations.
"The board had commenced an external investigator to investigate allegations, the investigation is current, and we are not able to make a comment," acting chair Jamie Newman told ACM on April 26.
Following Ms Quayle and Mr McKenzie's resignations, acting chair Jamie Newman issued an internal staff letter where he advised staff not to communicate with former chair Mr McKenzie.
"I would like to advise you not to reply or respond to any emails or phone calls from Rory McKenzie," the letter from Mr Newman, obtained by ACM, said.
"I have recommended this course of action to ensure that we maintain clear and consistent communication within the organisation."
Mr McKenzie is the chair of the Riverina Aboriginal Medical and Dental Corporation, which is a member organisation of the AHMRC.
He has continued to communicate with AHMRC staff and members and created an internal petition "demanding change, to ensure transparency and accountability, to stop the nepotism and provide a safe workplace".
"I ask for your support and instead of attempts to silence; we should be working together to improve our peak body."
The internal petition has garnered at least 24 signatures and requests resolutions including a full forensic audit of AHMRC finances and a full HR review and audit.
ACM spoke with current staff who expressed concerns around a "lack of trust" in the workplace.
"You feel like nothing's stable. You never feel completely safe," a staff member, who did not wish to be identified, said.
The staff member said staff and leadership turnover had "sent a shockwave through the organisation".
"We need a deep dive into our finances ... because some of the financial processes to me have not made sense," a current employee told ACM.
"If you say and do the right things to the right people, you absolutely get looked after."
In an internal workplace culture survey conducted in February and leaked to ACM, some staff members expressed concerns about a lack of transparency within senior leadership as well as concerns about professional qualifications.
"Respectfully, it seems that we are lacking true leadership in a genuine manner. The qualifications of senior management are inadequate, which is impacting our ability to deliver effectively," one staff member said.
"Great organisation but ... leadership is dysfunctional. This is purely due to leaders not coming through with proper qualifications and experience," another staff member said.
ACM contacted the AHMRC board and senior leadership team for a response to the allegations about its workplace culture.
The board's chairman told ACM the board would be making a significant announcement soon.
The office of federal minister for Indigenous Australians Linda Burney declined to comment.
A spokesperson for NSW health minister Ryan Park declined to comment to ACM.
A spokesperson for NSW Aboriginal affairs and treaty minister David Harris declined to comment to ACM.
Federal minister for Indigenous health Senator Malarndirri McCarthy was also approached for comment.
ACM has approached NACCHO for comment.
