Father-son duo take on Brick Show with epic display spanning five decades

A father-son duo have taken the Wagga Brick Show by storm with a vast array of Lego builds spanning some five decades as over 1000 people flocked to the event at the weekend.
Ley Shoemark and son Bentley, 13, joined the show at the Kyeamba Smith Hall for the first time this year, showcasing their extensive Lego collection which comprises up to 50,000 pieces.
Their table ranged from pirates to Star Wars, The Lego Movie, Minecraft, retro Fabuland duplo-like figures from the 1980s, characters from The Simpsons, comic book superheroes and even Jurrasic Park.
Mr Shoemark said the family attended the last two Brick Show events in Wagga and decided to get involved.
"I spoke with event organiser Graham and asked what I would need to do to get involved, and he said contact Playwell Events online and we've been building since then," he said.
Mr Shoemark has been into Lego for decades, and even brought along a vintage pirate ship set he received at Christmas in the early 1990s at the age of just 10.
Even more impressive, is the fact he managed to rebuild it with all but two pieces accounted for.
"Bentley has also brought his uncle's stuff, which he's built from scratch, getting all mixed pieces, getting instructions off the internet," Mr Shoemark said.
It became a whole family affair with Bentley's mum getting involved, building a giant Chewbucca out of approximately 3000 pieces.
"I've got five kids, so we're not short on Lego that's for sure," Mr Shoemark said.
But he said despite the big family effort, it's been "more work than a leisurely exercise."
"There was a lot of sorting and buying new stuff [involved].
"The whole family has basically been building lego for months.
"So we're probably a little over it for now."
Bentley had some of his very own displays in the mix, including a vintage Star Wars set dating back to the first year Star Wars Lego came out in 1999.
Bentley said his interest in Lego began when he was about six years old and fondly really the first Star Wars set he ever received.
"That's sadly not here, it's kind of broken at home, but it's basically a little speeder with some mini figures from The Force Awakens movie," he said.
"I really enjoyed [playing with] that."
His favourite set on display at the weekend was a 1999 set depicting the first light sabre duel between Qui-Gon Jinn and Darth Maul.
"I recently picked that up...at a toy fair in Melbourne," Bentley said.
Reflecting on the event overall, organiser Graham Draper believes attracted upwards of 1300 people and said the change of venue from the Wagga RSL last year to the much more spacious Kyeamba Smith Hall has worked rather well.
Mr Draper said a real highlight of this year's event was watching participants work together to piece together the mystery mosaic.
Once complete the mosaic - which featured a scene from Mario Kart - measured 1.7 metres by 2 metres, comprising some 45,000 pieces.
Mr Draper said the children enjoyed watching the big construction come together.
Looking forward to next year, he's already getting some ideas.
"There's a lot of space here at the showground," Mr Draper said.
"I've talked to a lot of interested locals... and encouraged them to get involved and possibly do their own local activity, so fingers crossed, if we do come back, we may get a lot more local interest, which would be good.
"Then we could fill this space," he said.
