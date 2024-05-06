The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

It's official: History made as Wagga pickleball club makes its mark

Emily Anderson
By Emily Anderson
May 6 2024 - 5:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Gibson plays enjoys a game of pickleball at PCYC Wagga. Picture by Bernard Humphreys
Paul Gibson plays enjoys a game of pickleball at PCYC Wagga. Picture by Bernard Humphreys

The fastest-growing sport in the world now has an official club in Wagga, and its members are anywhere from 10 to 85 years old.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Anderson

Emily Anderson

Reporter

Emily is a reporter for The Daily Advertiser in the Riverina, NSW. Originally from Sydney, Emily has previously worked across Western Sydney and Regional NSW. Making the move to Wagga in February 2024, she is excited to learn the ins and outs of the Riverina. Got a story? Flick an email to emily.anderson@austcommunitymedia.com.au Follow on insta @emilywyanderson

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.