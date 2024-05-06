It's official: History made as Wagga pickleball club makes its mark

The fastest-growing sport in the world now has an official club in Wagga, and its members are anywhere from 10 to 85 years old.
On Friday May 3, Wagga's "picklers" sealed the deal and elected the city's inaugural pickleball committee to become accredited with the Pickleball Association of NSW.
Deb McDougall was elected as the club secretary after picking up the popular paddle sport in July 2023.
"We just have a lot of fun, it's not highly competitive, the aim is to have fun, keep fit and enjoy it," Ms McDougall said.
"It's just an absolutely addictive sport, it's fun but not absolutely strenuous."
Played on a 20x44 feet court, the game requires less movement than other racquet and ball sports.
Often played as a double game, players use paddles to hit the hollow plastic ball over a net to their opponent's court. The game has a unique scoring system similar to volleyball.
Pickleball is especially popular among retirees, with sessions often schedule during weekdays.
However, Wagga members say the sport is open to people of all ages and abilities at any time.
The club's first president Craig Ambler plays racquetball and squash at a national and international level, and he says that pickleball is his next sport.
"Pickleball has made my squash and racquetball better," he said.
"I can pursue the Australian level of pickleball if I choose to, or I can just keep it social and have fun."
As an exercise physiologist by trade, he recognises pickleball as a sport where less mobile people can increase their health and activity.
"I see pickleball being a perfect bridge for a lot of people active or not active, to actually start getting active," Mr Ambler said.
"The appeal is it's going to fill your time, it's going to get you off the couch, you're going to move, you're going to be simulated socially."
I see pickleball being a perfect bridge for a lot of people active or not active, to actually start getting active.- Craig Ambler, Wagga pickleball president
Just shy of 100 players, Wagga's pickleball scene has been growing through word of mouth since it began 12 months ago.
The newly accredited club joins the ranks of almost 200 pickleball clubs in Australia.
In January 2023, there were just over 4000 registered pickleball players, the number has grown to over 11,000 in May 2024.
"I think it's a sport everyone should come and try once," Ms McDougall said.
"Plenty of people just come along and give it a go, and have a lot of fun."
I think it's a sport everyone should come and try once.- Deb McDougall, Wagga pickleball secretary
Official accreditation with the NSW association will allow the club to access resources and cover players legally.
Wagga Pickleball plays at PCYC and session information can be found on the PCYC website.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.