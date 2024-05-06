The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Community/Events
What's on

Charity event to raise 'critical' funds for breast, ovarian cancer

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
May 6 2024 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mother's Day Classic Wagga co-host Perry Aldrige is hoping to see the community throw it's support behind a good cause. Picture by Taylor Dodge
Mother's Day Classic Wagga co-host Perry Aldrige is hoping to see the community throw it's support behind a good cause. Picture by Taylor Dodge

Wagga businesses are throwing their support behind a charity event at the weekend combating breast and ovarian cancer mortality rates, with flight tickets and a $1000 voucher up for grabs.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.