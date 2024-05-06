Charity event to raise 'critical' funds for breast, ovarian cancer

Wagga businesses are throwing their support behind a charity event at the weekend combating breast and ovarian cancer mortality rates, with flight tickets and a $1000 voucher up for grabs.
In the lead-up to the Mother's Day Classic event, which was last held in Wagga in 2014, residents are being encouraged to raise funds for the cause, with the individual who raises the most funds to score free return flight tickets from Wagga to Sydney or Melbourne with Rex Airlines.
Donations are also being taken at the Wagga Marketplace, with each person to make a donation entered into the draw to win a $1000 gift voucher.
The event itself will also be an enjoyable day out, with a walk or run in the morning followed by an array of festivities including entertainment and Mother's Day card making for kids.
This year, the event will also raise funds for Ovarian Cancer, which is a first for the Mother's Day Classic, and participants are being encouraged to wear pink or white on the day.
Wagga event organiser Perry Aldridge is one of four hosts making the day possible, and says each of them have personal connections to breast and ovarian cancer.
"The Women's Day Classic is raising critical funds for research to improve the mortality rate for men and women diagnosed with breast cancer and women diagnosed with ovarian cancer," Mr Aldridge said.
"It's a national event that runs in more than 80 locations and it has raised $44 million towards cancer research which is phenomenal.
"Our co-host, Holly, my wife and I's friend, lost her best friend to breast cancer in 2018.
"The mortality rate we are seeing with breast and ovarian cancer is improving and it's only made possible through funding."
Anyone can raise funds how they best see fit by registering for the Wagga event online.
"It's a great way for the community to come together and connect with each other," Mr Aldridge said.
There are already 130 people registered for the day.
Participants will meet at the Wagga Riverside Precinct at 8.30am for a 9am walk or run this Sunday.
Visit mothersdayclassic.com.au to register.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.