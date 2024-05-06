Firefighters recognised for response to tragic blaze that killed twin toddlers

Almost four years after the tragedy, the Batlow Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) team that responded to the fateful fire have received St Florian's Day awards for their efforts.
Deputy captain Chris Cooper was among the five firefighters from the station who responded to the fatal incident and is one of two who remain in service.
Mr Cooper said the station was notified that it would be receiving an award, but he would have never thought it would be one like this.
"It's really not what you do the job for," he said.
Over his 44 years as a firefighter for FRNSW and the Rural Fire Service, Mr Cooper said he has attended various accidents, but it is never easy when children are involved.
"We have quite a variety of jobs but those ones stick in your mind," he said.
"I've been a firefighter for 44 years now with Fire and Rescue NSW and RFS so I've seen more, but when it's small children it does affect you more than usual."
Mr Cooper remembers it as though it were yesterday.
"I think there were five of us," he said.
"The doors and windows were locked, for some reason, the people who lived at the house were outside and whether the children locked the doors... we don't know, but entry had to be gained.
"Two guys went in with hoses and had to do a search and rescue and try and extinguish the fire.
"They knew the twins were in there, and they discovered they were deceased and then had to remove them from the building while the building was still burning."
Mr Cooper praised his crew for their efforts and said they did everything they had been trained to do.
"Everything was done as we were trained to do," he said.
"We get really good training and everybody done their job.
"It was a normal fire, we don't have many house fires in Batlow.
"The guys did a great job, we did the best we could do. There was nothing more we could have done to save those poor little girls."
Despite the challenging jobs, Mr Cooper said he loves being a firefighter and wouldn't change it for the world.
"It's more of a service to the community," he said.
"I never done for the money, I've done it because I'm passionate about the job."
Detectives, crime scene examiners, the police arson unit and Fire and Rescue investigators returned to the Mayday Road dwelling the following Tuesday morning to identify the cause of the fire.
The twin's aunt, Tammy Dubios, said her late nieces Aisha and Lailani had a true "spark of life" inside them and were cheeky and wild.
St Florian's Day, also known as International Firefighter's Day, is commemorated annually on May 4. FRNSW marks the date by acknowledging firefighters who have gone above and beyond normal duties.
The Purtill Group in Deniliquin was also presented with the Commissioner's Primary Employer Recognition Award.
The award acknowledges businesses who support on-call firefighters in protecting their local communities, through providing flexibility to enable on-call firefighters to respond to incidents, join strike teams and make workplace accommodations.
The family-owned and operated business, which started in 1951, has encouraged its employees to join the brigade and enabled them to attend incidents, deployments and training as needed.
The company has also continued to financially support employees while on duty for FRNSW as well as ensured their families were taken care of in their absence.
Minister for Emergency Services, Jihad Dib, praised all who received awards for their dedication and commitment to the communities of NSW.
"Many of the firefighters recognised today risked their own lives to help others during emergencies. Their bravery, hard work and professionalism is to be applauded," Mr Dib said.
FRNSW Commissioner, Jeremy Fewtrell, also congratulated the award recipients.
"The firefighters are a credit to themselves, the community and the fire and rescue service. I am proud of their exemplary and selfless actions in keeping NSW safe," Commissioner Fewtrell said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.