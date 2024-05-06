The Daily Advertiser
Firefighters recognised for response to tragic blaze that killed twin toddlers

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated May 6 2024 - 5:11pm, first published 5:00pm
A crew of five firefighters from the Batlow Fire Station received a St Florian Day Award for the efforts in responding to a house fire that claimed the lives of two three-year-old girls. Pictures supplied
A crew of five firefighters from the Batlow Fire Station received a St Florian Day Award for the efforts in responding to a house fire that claimed the lives of two three-year-old girls. Pictures supplied

On May 19, 2020, a crew of five Batlow firefighters braved a horror house fire which claimed the lives of two three-year-old girls.

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

