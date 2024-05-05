North Wagga residents forced to take major detour amid bridge closure

Residents of North Wagga will be forced to take a major detour over the closure of a key bridge over the Murrumbidgee River.
The Wiradjuri Bridge on Travers Street is set to close from Monday as roadworks commence at the intersection with Fitzmaurice Street.
A Transport Management Centre spokesperson said the intersection is set to be closed between 6pm and 6am until Wednesday as night works take place with detours and traffic controls in place.
However motorists are being told the Wiradjuri Bridge will remain closed until Wednesday with motorists heading to the city's north told to detour via the Gobbagombalin Bridge during this period.
A Wagga City Council spokesperson said the roadworks are part of the council's current road rehabilitation program taking place between April and June.
During this period, the council is working with contractors to undertake asphalt works at many roundabouts and intersections in central Wagga and the surrounding suburbs.
This includes works on the intersection of Travers Street and Trail Street conducted last week.
The roundabouts at Copland Street and Kooringal Road, and Kooringal Road and Lake Albert ROad are also scheduled to undergo roadworks in early May.
The attention will then turn to the intersection of Bourke Street and Holbrook Road, with several other roundabouts on Fernleigh Road and Best Street also set to undergo works.
The council spokesperson said the roadworks will be carried out during the night, with signs in place to notify motorists of commencement dates and scheduled work times.
Residents are asked to ensure their vehicles are not parked on the street during the hours indicated on the notice boards.
"Council also advises there will be some noise associated with this work, but every effort will be made to minimise the impact on residents," the spokesperson said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.