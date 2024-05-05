Record crowds and stunning weather top off 151st Wagga Gold Cup

Record crowd numbers and days of stunning autumn weather have put the icing on the cake for organisers of the 151st Wagga Gold Cup Carnival.
The two-day event comprising the Town Plate on Thursday and the Gold Cup on Friday attracted almost 14,000 people.
Murrumbidgee Turf Club CEO Jason Ferrario said the MTC was "delighted with the attendance on both days of the carnival".
"Attendance at the Town Plate was up on last year, approaching 4000 people, while the Gold cup was also up on 2023, with just under 10,000 in attendance," Mr Ferrario said.
Mr Ferrario said they were "blessed with two days of great weather" and that the crowd had a "fun time".
"They were happy and very well behaved and the day ran smoothly," he said.
"You always aim for perfect, and while it will never be so, we believe we got very close."
Mr Ferrario said the action on the track was also very impressive.
"The racing was outstanding, with some close finishes and some really good wins, topped off by a class act in Tyler Schiller who was named Tye Angland Medal for Leading Jockey over the two days of the carnival," he said.
Mr Ferrario said a key highlight of the day was the condition of track.
"Trainers and jockeys were in high praise of the track, with several saying it races as well as any city track they ride on," he said.
"So hats off to track manager Mark Hart and his team, for all the hard work they did in not only preparing, the track but also the setup of the actual [MTC] facility as well."
Another highlight was the fashions on the field.
"The Kristopher Graydon Jeweller fashions on field was hotly contested and the judges were highly impressed with the fashions on the day," Mr Ferrario said.
"It was also great to have Sky Racing form expert Brodie Nickson conducting the punters podium which proved to be very popular on both days.
"And in speaking with the police on duty on the day and the licensing police that attended later on the day, they were most impressed with the way the race day was run, and the behaviour of those in attendance."
Mr Ferrario also put a shout out to all the sponsors who helped make the day possible.
"We again congratulate Lucas Road Sealing on winning the naming rights to the 2024 Wagga Gold Cup," he said.
"We also greatly appreciate the support of all the other sponsors who play such a big part in the two-day carnival."
Mr Ferrario said the Gold Cup carnival is Wagga's "biggest annual event" that brings in hundreds of thousands dollars to the local economy.
"We truly hope that all of the pubs, clubs, accommodation houses and restaurants in Wagga have had a very prosperous week as a result of the event," he said.
A total of $985,000 in prizemoney was on offer across the two-day event.
Mr Ferrario also praised his "awesome team" who helped "make the carnival what it is".
"Whether it be the caterers, bar staff, track staff, or office staff, everybody plays a big role in making it so successful. And I can't thank them enough," he said.
"While everybody would have been tired on Saturday morning, it's an event we love putting together."
Looking ahead, Mr Ferrario said organisers would hold a debrief session next week where they will consider how to make the event even better in 2025.
"It won't be that easy, because this was my third Gold Cup, but without a doubt it was the best one," he said.
Mr Ferrario added that things are looking bright at the MTC going forward.
"With track work lights being installed this week, and the stable complex vision getting closer by the week, there is so much for the MTC to look forward to in the future, further establishing itself as the number one racing complex in country NSW," he said.
