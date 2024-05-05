Riverina man charged over alleged animal cruelty

A man will appear in court later this month after being charged with alleged animal cruelty offences in the Riverina region.
Officers attached to Murrumbidgee Police District began an investigation in April, after reports of alleged acts of animal cruelty at Coleambally late last year.
Following inquiries, police attended a home on Willin Road, Coleambally about 8:55am on Sunday and arrested a 20-year-old man.
Police conveyed the man to Darlington Point Police Station where he was charged with recklessly beating etc and killing an animal and torturing, beating, etc and causing prolonged suffering to an animal.
He was granted conditional bail to appear before the Griffith Local Court on Wednesday May 15.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
Information is treated in the strictest of confidence and police remind the public not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
