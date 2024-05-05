Wagga family takes out hat-trick of awards as crowd packs car show

A Wagga family has taken out a hat-trick of awards after entering a prized possession in a car show for the very first time at the weekend.
Lee and Amanda Shoemark were stoked together with children Chloe, 6, Brayden, 5, and Ella, 1, to take home three trophies for their 1971 HQ GTS sedan after winning big at the Proud and Polished Car Show at the Downside Hall at the weekend.
Mr Shoemark said the car used to belong to his mother and the weekend success was the result of seven years of restoration work during which he installed a big-block V8 engine.
He said it was also the first time the family has ever brought the car to a show.
The success came as car club president Roy Denton reflected on a successful show that saw a crowd of more than 1000 people turn out.
"We've had 170 entrants... from all across the Riverina... including [as far away as] Albury, Griffith, Deniliquin, Leeton, Narrandera, and Junee," Mr Denton said.
He said a major highlight of the day was bringing people together to enjoy a fun day out together.
"A highlight has been seeing the families come out," he said.
The car club has recently gone into partnership with charity Fishing for Kyan.
"They have become well known around the Riverina [in recent months] since the charity started up, and they have a lot of support," Mr Denton said.
"People are coming out and supporting us, looking at our cars and taking part in our raffles while also supporting Damian and his charity which has been really great."
Mr Denton believes it's a "great partnership" and is "pleased to be supporting this wonderful charity."
It was the car club's second annual car show event and Mr Denton said he hopes to run more events with Fishing for Kyan down the track.
The show featured 18 different categories, ranging from pre-1930 vehicle including a vintage Buicks, to 1960s vehicles, hot rods, muscle cars, classic bikes and classic cars.
Fishing for Kyan charity president Damian Armstrong said the day was a great way to promote the charity but didn't want to steal all of the attention.
"The focus is on the car club and we're just grateful to be a part of it," Mr Armstrong said.
The charity ran a barbecue selling rolls and steak sandwiches to raise funds and Mr Armstrong said it is a great event which aligns with all the core values of the charity.
"It's all about seeing families together. One of our passions when we built this charity was bringing people together, having a great time, making memories and taking photos," he said.
"So this event ticks all of those boxes."
Mr Armstrong said down the track the charity hopes to establish a barbecue trailer to establish a bit more of a public presence.
Fishing For Kyan is a Wagga-based not-for-profit charity, that raises funds for the Brain Foundation.
The charity was formed in memory of 15-year-old Wagga teenager Kyan Armstrong, whose young life was tragically cut short on October 28, 2022, after he suffered a brain aneurysm while at school.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.