Golden day for Wagga

The Wagga Gold Cup has been run and won for another year.
The race that stops Wagga, and the Riverina, marked 151 years on Friday - a magic day at the Murrumbidgee Turf Club.
The track was in its best-ever condition for Cup Day, thanks to the work of Mark Hart and his team, as racegoers travelled from near and far to be part of what is the undoubtably the biggest event on the city's social calendar.
I've been told there was a record gate at Friday's event, with about 10,000 people through the turnstiles at the MTC.
The size of the crowd that cheered as the horses headed down the straight towards the winning post showed just how well supported the event is.
I attended the president's luncheon on behalf of The Daily Advertiser, a proud sponsor of the MTC, and had the privilege of sitting next to retired racecaller and sports broadcaster Allan Hull.
Hull, who retired in 2020 and now lives in Queensland, returns to Wagga each year for the Gold Cup.
His voice was synonymous with racing across the Riverina for the best part of 50 years. He's even called many smaller race meetings, including those in my home town of Hay, he told me on Friday.
Hull is an icon in the racing industry and was again acknowledged for his involvement during the luncheon.
Also acknowledged on Friday were members of the MTC's board and staff, as well as the sponsors who help make the Gold Cup carnival happen each year.
I'd personally like to acknowledge the work put in by the MTC team. We've had a longstanding relationship with the club and I look forward to continuing to work with you.
I'd also like to acknowledge the work of my team of journalists and photographers for their coverage of Town Plate Day and Gold Cup Day, as well as all the effort put in during the lead-up to the two-day carnival.
This year's coverage was among the DA's biggest (you can see some of it below), so a huge thank you must go to racing guru Matt Malone; photographers Les Smith, Tom Dennis and Bernard Humphreys; and journalists Taylor Dodge, Andrew Mangelsdorf, Emily Anderson and Jeremy Eager.
Bring on next year!
Enjoy the rest of your Sunday and have a great week ahead.
Andrew Pearson - Editor, The Daily Advertiser
