Mega gallery: 270+ photos from Wagga Gold Cup Day 2024

The Wagga Gold Cup is done and dusted for 2024, which means it's time to check out all the photos The Daily Advertiser photographers captured of Wagga's biggest day of the year.
Les Smith, Bernard Humphreys and Tom Dennis were at the finish line, among the crowd, in the betting ring and anywhere in between, to capture the atmosphere that was Gold Cup Day.
The Gold Cup race was won by Fawkner Park with Riverina jockey Tyler Schiller capturing his first Cup win in front of friends and family.
Fashions on the Field went off without a hitch with plenty of colour, sophistication and DIY dresses.
Reporter Taylor Dodge captured the moment Lady of the Day Kat Lemech reacted with surprise and tears when she was announced as the winner.
You can relive all the action via The Daily Advertiser's live blog filled with videos and pictures from the carnival.
CUP COVERAGE
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.