The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Mega gallery: 270+ photos from Wagga Gold Cup Day 2024

Emily Anderson
By Emily Anderson
Updated May 3 2024 - 9:47pm, first published 9:46pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Take a look back at the 2024 Wagga Gold Cup through The Daily Advertiser's mega photo gallery of the day below. Picture by Les Smith
Take a look back at the 2024 Wagga Gold Cup through The Daily Advertiser's mega photo gallery of the day below. Picture by Les Smith

The Wagga Gold Cup is done and dusted for 2024, which means it's time to check out all the photos The Daily Advertiser photographers captured of Wagga's biggest day of the year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Anderson

Emily Anderson

Reporter

Emily is a reporter for The Daily Advertiser in the Riverina, NSW. Originally from Sydney, Emily has previously worked across Western Sydney and Regional NSW. Making the move to Wagga in February 2024, she is excited to learn the ins and outs of the Riverina. Got a story? Flick an email to emily.anderson@austcommunitymedia.com.au Follow on insta @emilywyanderson

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.