Have you seen Benjamin? Police appeal for help to find missing 30-year-old

Police have appealed for the public's help to find a man who presented to a Melbourne hospital after leaving a Riverina train station two weeks ago but hasn't been seen since.
Benjamin Rail, aged 30, was last seen at the Junee railway station about 10.50pm on Friday, April 19.
He was reported missing by family members on Sunday, April 28.
Investigators have since established Benjamin presented to the emergency department at St Vincent's Hospital in Melbourne on Wednesday, April 24.
He then left the hospital about 11pm and has not been seen or heard from since.
Police and family hold concerns for Benjamin's welfare due to a health condition.
He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, approximately 180cm tall, medium build, with short brown hair, unshaven and brown eyes.
Anyone with information into Benjamin's whereabouts has been urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
