Have you seen Benjamin? Police appeal for help to find missing 30-year-old

Andrew Pearson
By Andrew Pearson
Updated May 3 2024 - 8:35pm, first published 8:30pm
Benjamin Rail, aged 30, was last seen at the Junee railway station about 10.50pm on Friday, April 19, and later presented to an emergency department in Melbourne. He hasn't been seen since. Pictures supplied
Police have appealed for the public's help to find a man who presented to a Melbourne hospital after leaving a Riverina train station two weeks ago but hasn't been seen since.

