How much did it cost to look a million dollars at the Wagga Gold Cup?

When it comes to what people were wearing out on the track at the Gold Cup, there was no one size fits all, neither was there one price guide.
Outfits came in all different colours, patterns, and styles, and while some spent upwards of a grand on their looks, others were dazzling in pieces that cost them nothing.
For some, the races were a chance to show off their tailoring and eye for an extravagant feather.
For others, the Cup was about looking as good as you can without spending a cent.
Whatever the backstory to the outfit, one thing was for sure, the 2024 Gold Cup saw a crowd that scrubbed up very well.
The Daily Advertiser spoke with many of the guests about their fashion budget.
Lady of the Day finalist Liliana Birchall uses the Fashions on the Field competition as an opportunity to show off her tailoring and millinery skills.
"The dress was a bit challenging, I made it in about three days," the four-time finalist said.
"It's just a hobby, I like it, and I can sell some of them."
She travelled to Wagga from Mudgee with her husband, and also made her daughter Ninoska Birchall's hat.
The dress fabric cost her $50 and three days of hard work.
Her hat set her back $200 and took two days to make.
Easy to spot in the Wagga Gold Cup crowd of thousands was Bathurst man Lucas Kleinschafer whose horse suit makes an appearance at a different race every year.
Made from children's curtain material for the 2007 Melbourne Cup, Mr Kleinschafer paid a friend five bottles of homemade Malibu to make the suit.
He visited the Wagga Gold Cup with a group of friends who know his horse suit very well.
"Us boys go to a different race meeting every year, and it obviously comes out every time," Mr Kleinschafer said.
"We're having a ball, we've just had a win."
As for finding a new outfit, Mr Kleinschafer is happy to keep wearing his signature suit and said "it's going nowhere".
In search of a hat, Anne-Marae Burnet walked into Amanda Causer's pop up Gold Cup millinery shop on Baylis Street.
She spent the next two hours trying on headpieces while her granddaughter Pippa, whose name means lover of horses, sat patiently in the pram.
In the end, she settled on a $350 hat made by Rebecca Hillis Millinery.
She paired the hat with a $300 Camilla dress and bag from Wagga boutique Texas Jane.
Anne-Marae entered the Lady of the Day category after her daughter insisted she get up on stage.
Bryce Morgan self-confessed as a bit of a fashionista and wore a mix of designer brands paired with a find from a Wagga op shop.
"Jacket is thrifted, I actually got it at Vinnies," he said.
His shirt and pants were from designer brand Salt Murphy, setting him back at least $500.
The statement gold chain was from Toronta jewellery label Vitaly, retailing for almost AUD 190.
Topping off his look was a pair of Dolce & Gabbana sunglasses he bought for $450.
"I wear them all the time," he said
Scottie Martins and his group of friends travel down to Wagga from Sydney each year for the Gold Cup.
This year, they're celebrating one of their mate's birthday giving Mr Martins extra reason to glam up.
"Just had to go all out for my boy's birthday," Mr Martins said.
"I just love the atmosphere, with my childhood friend, I've known him since I was five."
The group gathered around the finish line hoping for a win from Wagga horse Cliff House in the Gold Cup, but it wasn't their lucky day.
"We're not having much luck on the winnings this year, but we'll take the wins anyway."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.