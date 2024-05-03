Schiller caps off special Wagga Gold Cup day with first Tye Angland Medal

YOUNG jockey Tyler Schiller completed a memorable Wagga Gold Cup day with a Tye Angland Medal win.
Schiller's Wagga Gold Cup day double proved enough for him to claim his first Angland Medal for the leading rider over the two big days of the carnival.
Schiller left his run late claiming the final two races of the carnival to win the medal by three points.
The 25-year-old finished with a bang, capturing the Wagga Gold Cup on Fawkner Park and then the last on the Keith Dryden-trained Best Intent.
Schiller was honoured to claim the Angland Medal.
"It's fantastic. Tye's a great bloke and we have a little bit to do together up at Hawkesbury way," Schiller said.
"It's great to come back and win the medal in his honour.
"It's been a great carnival this year."
It was a thrilling finale to the Angland Medal with four jockeys all tied for the lead heading into the final race of the carnival.
Schiller was two points off the lead after Wagga Town Plate day but didn't get going until late on Wagga Gold Cup day, polling in all of the last three races to get there.
Schiller didn't realise he had done enough to win the medal.
"Well that's terrific because I thought I would have been a bit behind but I'm glad I had enough in the tank to get them late," he said.
"I can't ask for much more when you're getting winners but to win the main race, a couple on the side and the Tye Angland Medal, it's great."
11- Tyler Schiller
8- Louise Day, Tommy Berry, Rachel King
7- Jason Lyon, Nick Heywood
6- Billy Owen
