Thrift flip: Unique dress captures attention at Gold Cup

Designer brands may be a thing of the past with many of this year's Gold Cup attendees using their talent and zest for fashion to create their own stand-out outfits and accessories.
Olivia Shaw's dress was one-of-kind - you wouldn't be able to find it anywhere else in the world.
The Wagga woman found her purple dress at a local opportunity store and fell in love with its potential.
The lilac, silk-like material was feminine and sweet, yet elegant and classy, with bows on the shoulder an extra detail that really made the dress stand out.
"I brought the dress from Salvos," Miss Shaw said.
"I brought it home and chopped it all up and then put it all back together again."
"It didn't take long at all."
Miss Shaw began piecing her dress together on Thursday, working into the early hours of Gold Cup Day to get it done, and it was worth every minute.
"I finished at about 1am," she said.
Sewing is just a hobby for Miss Shaw, but one that comes in incredibly handy when she's looking to create an outfit that stands out from the rest.
She also hand painted the beads on her purple headband to perfectly match the dress.
Wagga milliner Karen Hyde also drew from her skills to create a unique headpiece decked out with autumn leaves.
"I had my dress first and was inspired by the colours," she said.
The burnt browns perfectly embodied the autumnal vision the Fashions on the Field judges had been searching for.
Ms Hyde had worked on her millinery for months in the lead up to the event.
While not a milliner, Jodie Godfrey also made her own headpiece.
"I'm just a novice," she said.
While maybe just a novice, Ms Godfrey's millinery was definitely a standout.
