Lego show to blow minds as organiser puts hopes in venue change

The Wagga Brick Show is set to take the city by storm with a raft of new displays and a venue change this year.
Usually held at the Wagga RSL, the popular Lego show will stage a major location shift to the Kyeamba Smith Hall at the Wagga Showground when gates open at 10am on Saturday.
Organiser Graham Draper said the venue was unfortunately booked out but is hopeful the new location will be more suited to families given no signing in is required.
Mr Draper said up to 70 per cent of the displays will be new compared to last year.
A particular highlight will be a giant Lego mosaic featuring a mystery design that will be gradually revealed as attendees chip away at it over the weekend.
He said children will receive 64 bricks and a colour-coded template telling where to place their pieces.
When complete the mosaic will measure 1.7 metres by 2 metres and will be made up of some 45,000 pieces.
The show will also feature three local Lego displays, and a brand new streetscape Simpsons display measuring about 1.5 metres by 1 metre completed just days ago.
"It features a giant pink doughnut chasing Homer down the street," Mr Draper said.
The display also includes many popular characters including Ned Flanders, Chief Wiggum and Milhouse Van Houten.
Timed to perfection for May the 4th day, the display will also feature a Millennium Falcon complete with hangar and storm troopers out of roughly 17,000 pieces.
"That took a couple of months to build," Mr Draper said.
Bluey fans also need to be on the lookout for an elusive display, while superhero fans can delight in a table of various weapons from the Marvel Universe including Thor's hammer and Captain America's shield.
The Wagga Brick Show will open its doors on Saturday from 10am and 4pm and on Sunday from 10am until 2pm.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.trybooking.com
