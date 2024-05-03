The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Photos

'Mum made the outfit': Wagga Gold Cup's best dressed score fashion honours

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated May 3 2024 - 9:47pm, first published 7:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Einasleigh and Matt Happer took out Best Dressed Couple at the 2024 Wagga Gold Cup. Picture by Bernard Humphreys
Einasleigh and Matt Happer took out Best Dressed Couple at the 2024 Wagga Gold Cup. Picture by Bernard Humphreys

A mother with a knack for being able to turn any piece of fabric into a masterpiece with a needle and a thread designed the look that took out the win for Best Dressed Couple at Wagga Gold Cup.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.