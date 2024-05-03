'Mum made the outfit': Wagga Gold Cup's best dressed score fashion honours

A mother with a knack for being able to turn any piece of fabric into a masterpiece with a needle and a thread designed the look that took out the win for Best Dressed Couple at Wagga Gold Cup.
Dozens of men and women entered the Gold Cup Fashions on The Field across five categories with a total cash pool of $17,000.
Einasleigh and Matt Happer were among the five entrants vying for Best Dressed Couple, sporting matching navy blue outfits.
Mrs Happer found the very appropriate, thick autumnal fabric at a shop in Melbourne and asked her mother if she could use it to make her a dress.
The elegant, womanly dress was the inspiration for her husband's navy suit.
"My mum made the outfit and it took months of preparation," she said.
The woman behind the dress, Anne Doughty, trained as a fashion teacher in Wagga and often makes wedding dresses, but she said there was nothing more special than seeing her daughter and son-in-law shine.
"It was pretty amazing," she said.
"It's the greatest feeling."
A four-year-tradition, Wagga cousins Luke Worsfold and Candice Dundas also entered the Best Dressed Couple.
Ms Dundas wore an incredible dress with flowers head-to-toe in various vibrant colours, with Mr Worsfold also in a captivating maroon suit.
Despite fashion gurus coming from all over to participate in Fashions on the Field, it was a Wagga woman who stole the show.
Kat Lemech was named Woman of the Year, an honour which brought tears to her eyes.
Her two-piece outfit with a simple white blouse and a stand-out skirt impressed the three judges enough to secure her the win.
"I fell in love with the skirt," she said.
"I brought it for a friend's wedding and I thought it deserved to be worn again and the Gold Cup is an amazing opportunity to wear it again."
Giving Johnny Depp vibes in a plaid vest, Clint Uden was named Man of the Day.
Mr Uden said he found the blazer first and based the rest of the outfit around it.
Canberra's Viviana Crocker won the Best Millinery in a wide brim, delicate black hat with feathers.
Ms Crocker said she was drawn to it because of how "fluffy" it was.
Wagga woman Piper Bentley won the Contemporary Award, something she had not been expecting.
"I'm pretty stoked," she said.
She pulled colours from the greenery on her dress to choose the best accessories.
