Punters hit the pubs ahead of Wagga's biggest race day

Racegoers hit the pubs for a Gold Cup breakfast ahead of Wagga's biggest day on the racing calendar.
Local venues including the Union Club Hotel and the William Farrer in the city's CBD served breakfast and drinks to locals and visitors alike before the gates of the Murrumbidgee Turf Club opened and the action began.
One man enjoying the atmosphere at the Farrer on Friday morning was local horse owner Hayden Bull.
"I've got a share in local horse Cliff House," Mr Bull said, and he's hopeful at its chances to take out the Gold Cup race.
"It's a local track and [Cliff House has] won its last two starts," he said.
"It's [also] got the right barrier for it."
Mr Bull is also a part-owner of Wicklow, who took out the 2023 Wagga Gold Cup.
While he believes his horse has "got a chance" in the race, he admits it's up against some "very big, heavy hitter trainers" including the likes of Gai Waterhouse, Annabel Neasham, 2023 Gold Cup winner Chris Waller and Bjorn Baker.
Fawkner Park, trained by Annabel Neasham, is a favourite to win Friday's Gold Cup.
However, a number of horses have already been pulled from the race, including three scratchings just hours before the MTC gates opened on Friday morning, leaving just 12 of 20 horses left in the big race.
Mr Bull said it is "a shame" more than a third of the horses have already been scratched before the day even began.
But he said the track looks in good nick for a day of races, with a rating of four.
Meanwhile, it's the first ever Gold Cup for punter Scott Williams as he made the long journey south from Picton with 17 of his mates.
And they are already off to a great start - scoring a win before the big day even began after the group took out the pub's Gold Cup Calcutta on Thursday night.
"We got Marsabit and Knights Order in the Calcutta raffle," he said.
Mr Williams said they will now back those horses in the Gold Cup race.
And despite Fawkner Park being a favourite, he's hoping it doesn't turn out to be true.
"Hopefully it runs backwards... and Marsabit wins," Mr Williams said.
