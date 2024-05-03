Police seize guns, wildlife, drugs and stolen items from Riverina property

Abury region investigators have charged a Riverina man with 35 firearm, drug and wildlife offences after seizing a large number of items north east of Holbrook.
A property at Humula, near Little Billabong, was searched about 6.45am on Wednesday, May 1.
Police took three motorbikes, three guns and ammunition, a luxury watch, a chainsaw, a lawnmower, a hedge cutter, road signs, a trailer and number plates.
The items are alleged to have been stolen, and one of the guns was shortened.
It's alleged the man had been illegally hunting on private land without the owner's consent.
Four shingleback blue tongue lizards were also seized along with ice, marijuana and hunting equipment.
A 25-year-old man, Jye Ronald Pendrick, was taken to Holbrook police station.
Pendrick faces 35 charges including unauthorised firearm possession, gun storage offences, aggravated entry of agricultural land, destroying or damaging property, and drug possession.
National Parks and Wildlife Services staff removed the four lizards from the property.
The man faces charges of dealing in a protected animal over the blue tongues.
He appeared in Wagga Local Court on Thursday and did not apply for bail, which was formally refused.
The case will return to court on May 14.
He has multiple other charges also pending in court.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.