Form guide a must for Greg, who's just been to his 40th Wagga Gold Cup

Seeing the horse you've backed on Gold Cup Day win its race is something thousands at the track are hoping for, but how do you go about turning your flutter into a flight?
Bookie Michael Byrne knows a thing or two about making a bet, how to spot a winner and what to do when, or if, you get a win.
He's been in the industry for 25 years, working at tracks in both NSW and Victoria.
"I've been coming here for probably the last 10 years, to the Wagga carnival," Mr Byrne said.
"The country towns, who put on these carnivals, I give them 10 out of 10 for doing what they do, because they do it well."
Picking a winner isn't an easy thing to do, but Mr Byrne has a few strategies up his sleeve to help with a tip.
"I like jockeys, trainers and just doing a little bit of form," he said.
"If you see a jockey ride a winner earlier in the day, that's a good indication, it's just like a footballer."
Punter Greg Fahey travelled from Newcastle for the race meeting.
This year was his 40th time at the Gold Cup and, for him, its all about the form.
An hour before the first race, he's cross-checking the TAB website and noting all the scratchings of the day.
"We're just putting them in the book so we know ... and then we'll sit back here and get into our form in-depth and study their form a bit stronger," he said early on Cup Day.
"Hopefully we can put what we think we're doing right into fruition and back a few winners.
"I've been in a racing background all my life. Some days it works, some days it doesn't ... it's the only strategy I know."
