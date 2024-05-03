The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

'Best country race meeting': Familiar faces, and new ones, in big Cup crowd

JE
By Jeremy Eager
Updated May 3 2024 - 9:48pm, first published 6:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Westside Punters Club at the Wagga Gold Cup on Friday. The group has been coming to the city's biggest race day since each year since 2015. Picture by Tom Dennis
The Westside Punters Club at the Wagga Gold Cup on Friday. The group has been coming to the city's biggest race day since each year since 2015. Picture by Tom Dennis

The Wagga Gold Cup has been run and won for another year, with thousands of racegoers getting themselves trackside at the Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Friday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JE

Jeremy Eager

Journalist

Journalist for The Daily Advertiser. Got a story? Let me know.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.