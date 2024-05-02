Wagga Gold Cup day best bets - On The Punt with Matt Malone

11. Cliff House can send the home crowd into a frenzy with victory in the Wagga Gold Cup. It's been decades since a local claimed the cup but after a couple of close calls, Tim Donnelly is well-placed to do it here. The horse's preparation has been faultless and his last start Gundagai Cup win was of the best wins at the Wagga track in recent times. The opposition has to come to him and it's his grand final, and not many of the opposition can say the same. 3. Renaissance Woman looks among the best of the visitors, along with 7.Fawkner Park and 5.Makram.