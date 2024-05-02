Wagga Gold Cup weather: Tracking for a fine day at the races

Wagga is set for a day of fine weather as thousands of people head to the Murrumbidgee Turf Club for the city's biggest race meeting of the year.
As the sun rose over the MTC on Friday, the mercury dipped to a relatively-mild 9.6 degrees but by 9am it was already 13.5 degrees, ahead of a forecast maximum of 21.
If it does reach that expected maximum, it will be the warmest Cup Day since 2021, and the second warmest in the last five years.
Friday should be mostly fine across the Riverina. However, there is a medium chance of showers in the northwest of the region, most likely during the afternoon and evening. There's also the possibility of a thunderstorm in the northwestern Riverina.
Wagga can expect a partly cloudy Friday with light winds.
A UV Index of 3 is predicted, with the bureau encouraging people to take protective measures against the sun's rays between 10.40am and 1.30pm.
The Bureau of Meteorology said rain areas and isolated thunderstorms are forecast over western parts of NSW, with moderate to locally heavy falls in the state's northwest.
That weather is being caused by a trough deepening over the state's west, which will move eastwards during the next few days.
At this stage Saturday in Wagga will be cloudy with a medium chance of showers in the afternoon and evening.
