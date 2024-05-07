Aboriginal cultural burning revived in southern Riverina

Wamba Wamba Perrapa Perrapa people haven't seen a cultural burn on their land for generations, but come the ancient Aboriginal practice was revived at the weekend.
Rangers from the Yarkuwa Indigenous Knowledge Centre learned the traditional methods of burning as they applied it to a red gum landscape of Deniliquin in the Murray Valley Regional Park on Saturday, May 4.
"What we're trying to do is revive Aboriginal cultural learning practices and share the knowledge, particularly with Aboriginal people and communities," cultural burning practitioner Den Barber said.
Mr Barber is a Wiradjuri man and the director of Yarrabin Fire who taught the Yarkuwa Rangers skills he hopes they will use to bring back the practice to their Country.
"They'll get the opportunity to put fire on the Country itself, and that's really meaningful," he said ahead of the burn.
"But of course, more broadly, for all Australians to consider and appreciate, and hopefully the contemporary fire agencies will also appreciate it and ... maybe implementing it."
Mr Barber has more than 20 years of experience in cultural heritage and environmental management and established cultural fire company Yarrabin Fire after the black summer fires of 2020.
Organisers hope the cultural burn will stimulate traditional native plants in the area and bring the landscape into good health.
These culturally important plants include Old Man Weed, Ruby Salt Bush, Pin Rushes and Water Ribbon.
It is also expected that the cultural burn will also reduce the presence of introduced weeds.
Chairperson of the Yarkwuwa Indigenous Knowlege Centre Jeanette Crew performed the welcome to country at a ceremony in the North Deni Forest on Saturday.
"We first started the conversation about this project a number of years ago, it been a long time in the making, but finally we are here," the Wamba Wamba elder said.
Indigenous owners say the suppression of cultural fire as a management tool in the region has left an "unbalanced, unhealthy environment".
"I suspect might contribute to blackwater events, large fish kill events, and diminished water quality," Ms Crew said.
"We know that some of our native food medicine and fibre plants like and need fire to regenerate, we also know that some of the exotics don't, so what a good weed control method this could be."
Ms Crews said a monitoring program will be implemented in the future.
She welcomes future discussion between Yakuwa Indigenous Knowledge Centre and government and environmental agencies.
"I think it is crucial for future generations of all Australians, that we all work together towards better environmental outcomes for everybody," she said.
The Deniliquin burn is part of an ongoing NSW National Parks and Wildlife Services program.
