A look through the news pages of the Riverina's past

Compiled from the Daily Advertiser by the Wagga Wagga & District Historical Society.
A pedestrian walkway, between Forsyth and Thompson Streets, linking Baylis Street to an upgraded Peter Street Council carpark and incorporating toilets and parenting facilities has opened as part of Wagga's Baylis Street redevelopment.
Former Member for Wagga Joe Schipp and his wife Rhonda were feted at a special farewell function at the Murrumbidgee Turf Club.
Susan Kelly who received the James Jessiman Memorial Award for the highest marks in the Diploma of Information Technology course was one of more than 30 prize winners at the Riverina Institute of TAFE 56th annual graduation and awards presentation.
A middle-aged Wagga man who lived a hermit-like existence without electricity or gas in his Ashmont Department of Housing home was tragically killed when a fire engulfed the house.
Wagga builders Hipton Pty Ltd has won the tender to refurbish the Civic Theatre with a bid of $1.9 million.
The Daily Advertiser-2WG City-to-Lake fun run and walk committee led by president Bill Arthur has begun preparing for this year's nine-kilometre event in September.
Mt Erin's advanced team Pulse 8 of Frances Hardy, Megan Boynton and Libby Kimber won a gold medal at the regional School aerobics titles in Albury.
The Claude Pulver Critical Care Unit has opened at Calvary Hospital.
More than 100 people attended a Youth Matters Forum, led by Ros Brennan, and organised by the Wagga Youth Voice Committee and the Civic Trust of Wagga.
The notorious Old Junee railway crossing is the centre of controversy again following a collision between a bulk wheat truck and a freight train.
One of the biggest crowds seen at the Wagga racecourse saw Tommy Smith trained Broadway Hit coast home to win the $7000 Wagga Gold Cup in record equalling time.
5000 people attended a garden party in the Mount Erin School grounds to conclude celebrations marking the centenary of Mt Erin's Presentation Sisters in Wagga.
The mayor of Wagga, Ald M Gissing has been presented with the results of a survey conducted with a view to establishing a permanent childcare centre in Wagga.
Outgoing president of Wagga Legacy welcomed incoming president; Lindsay Longley at the Legacy Changeover dinner held at the RSL Club.
Jim Sibree has been appointed as Wagga's new Industrial Promotion Officer.
Thirty-three debutantes were presented to the mayor and mayoress of Wagga, Ald and Mrs MH Gissing at the annual Grand Scottish Ball held at the Police Boy's Club.
Minister for Immigration and member for Riverina, Mr Al Grassby addressed 70 people attending a luncheon organised by the Wagga Chamber of Commerce.
Manager Ray Pierce said that heavy rain has delayed major improvement and maintenance work at the Wagga Monumental Cemetery resulting in long grass between graves which has raised public criticism.
Work has started in Marshall Street on the first on-site house to be constructed by Wagga Technical College students.
EC Hattam in Baylis Street are holding a Mother's Day Sale which includes ladies' flannelette pyjamas for $2.99, pure wool pullovers for $5.99 and Tara bath towels for 99 cents each.
Clive Bancroft at Peter McCoullough Real Estate is advertising 20-acre lots only a few minutes from town, fenced with bitumen roads and town water for $25,000.
