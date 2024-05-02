Wagga Gold Cup 2024: Rolling coverage of the Riverina's premiere raceday

Welcome to the Daily Advertiser's live coverage of the 2024 Wagga Gold Cup Carnival.
The MTC grounds are primed for race-day, gates are scheduled to open at 11am and the Bureau of Meterology is predicting a partly cloudy day with a top of 21 degrees.
Southern District's own group-one winning jockey Tyler Schiller is hopeful for a victory after a couple of near misses and top country jockey Kayla Nisbet is hoping to bow out a winner after calling time on her 14-year career.
Meanwhile, group one-winning trainer Tim Donnelly is hoping Cliff House can pull off the biggest thrill of his career.
If you're still trying to figure out what to wear, Emily Anderson has some last minute Gold Cup fashion tips for you.
