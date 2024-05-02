Political Debate to fly the flag for Waller in his bid for a sixth Gold Cup

CHAMPION Sydney trainer Chris Waller will rest his hopes of a sixth Wagga Gold Cup victory with Political Debate on Friday.
Waller has accepted with two runners for this year's Gold Cup but the stable has indicated that Pervade will be a scratching from the feature race.
That leaves Political Debate to fly the flag for Waller, with the stable buoyed by the booking of Tommy Berry for the ride.
Political Debate is a stakes winner and group one placegetter as a two-year-old but has not won since that his first campaign and arrives at Wagga with just the one career victory to his name.
It's an unusual position for the Waller stable to be in as they've often brought the favourite for the race in recent times and Political Debate is a $13 chance.
Waller's right hand man, assistant trainer Charlie Duckworth, said it eases the pressure somewhat for this year's trip to Wagga.
"It does. Pervade will probably come out (Friday) morning. They're both on a five or six day back up so we're just going to wait with him," Duckworth said.
"Normally we're coming down with a live shot at it but having said that, I don't think we're out of it to be quite honest.
"Obviously bringing up a extra kilo over is never ideal in handicap conditions because you're throwing away a small advantage but drawn barrier four and having Tommy on are two massive positives."
Political Debate will be third-up at Wagga and was beaten less than two lengths over 1800m at Rosehill last start.
Duckworth believes the four-year-old is ready to peak.
"He's racing very true this preparation and ultimately he's third up, 2000, and he's just about ready to peak," he said.
"Obviously he was only beaten three lengths in the Rosehill Cup over the same journey at the end of last prep and I think he's come back and he's going better than what he was at this stage of his preparation."
Waller, who spent time in Wagga when he first moved over from New Zealand, wanted to make sure he was represented in the Gold Cup again this year.
"Chris is just adamant that we have to have a runner there every year even though it's an unorthodox approach (this year)," Duckworth said.
"It's a race that he wants to have some form of representation in and when Tommy was willing to wait for us, because we said we were only 50-50 and he said I'd rather be partnering with you, we were quite pleased.
"The race ultimately with The Big Dance qualification is just getting stronger and stronger each year and we're happy to be part of it again."
