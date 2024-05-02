Excitement as new Wagga laundromat chain counts down until launch

The countdown is on before a Wagga laundromat chain opens in the city's northern suburbs.
The Boorooma Shops will soon host a Spash Laundrette store - the first commercial laundromat service for the northern suburbs.
Owner Rod Krause is excited with the store now just weeks away from opening day.
"The store will have a fresh new look on our existing premises," Mr Krause said.
He believes there is a lot of demand for laundry services in the area.
"It's a growth area with a lot of new development [and]... a lot of young families are probably going to be needing this service," he said.
Mr Krause said he has put a "lot of homework into the design" and that the store will feature bigger machines than any of the chain's other stores across Wagga - taking loads of up to 24kg.
He said this, combined with new reversing dryers would "make a big difference to people doing a lot of bedding and linen."
The store will be the fourth in the chain - with others already located in Berry Street, the Kooringal Mall and the Turvey Park shopping centre.
Mr Krause said the store will feature seven commercial grade washing machines and eight driers for general use and a series of large folding tables.
"[The] folding tables... [will]... make it easier and safer... for everyone," Mr Krause said.
But wait, there's more, with the new premises to also cater for cat, dog and other pet owners in the city's north.
"Coming soon we will also be doing pet bed washing," Mr Krause said.
The service - already being undertaken at the chain's Berry Street store - will feature a dedicated washing machine and drier for these loads - providing better support for pet owners.
Mr Krause said it was important because the service will enable pet owners to wash items like horse rugs and pet bedding in a separate machine to regular clothing and bedding.
