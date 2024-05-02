Wagga welcomes new youth support service as Boys to the Bush launches

Wagga has welcomed a crucial youth support service for boys as it officially launched this week.
About 80 people attend the official opening of the Wagga Boys to the Bush facility on Wednesday evening.
The Riverina-based organisation's Wagga branch began operations at the start of this schooling year based out of its new headquarters on Dobney Avenue.
Boys to the Bush Wagga manager Ben Walsh said the night was "highly successful and said the new site is perfect for the group to run its programs, which focus on preventative interventions for boys aged between nine and 22.
"There was a great spread of people from within the community, from local schools, businesses, farmers and a few of the kids already involved in the program."
Established by three NSW high school teachers Adam DeMamiel, Richard Leahy and Tim Sanson, they decided to do something after watching too many boys from disadvantaged backgrounds slipping through society's cracks.
The organisation has supported the Wagga community in recent times via its bases in Albury and Leeton, but Mr Walsh was "thrilled" to finally get a permanent home in the city.
"We have had a role in Wagga over the past couple of years, but more in a part-time, casual basis," he said.
He said the Wagga branch has three full time staff as of this week, with "capacity to take on close to a dozen kids."
Mr Walsh said the program works to connect with boys who are feeling disconnected with the community and are struggling with life.
"What we offer is a wide variety of things, but the main thing is to try and connect the boys with the community via experiences whether that be out on the farm, working alongside local trades and businesses or spending a bit of time doing what the boys enjoy - whether that be fishing, kayaking, bike riding [or something else]," he said.
Mr Walsh said in the first term alone, the Wagga branch has already seen "really exciting" growth with its programs, which include one-on-one mentoring, school holiday camps on farms and working directly with schools.
He also thanked Rabobank for providing seed capital to get the Wagga branch off the ground.
The bank's regional Riverina and northern Victoria manager, Sally Bull said it is delighted to support Boys to the Bush.
"Our local client council has been a financial supporter of the organisation since its initial inception in 2018," Ms Bull said.
She said the bank has seen how the organisation has helped disengaged boys in regional NSW and Victoria through various initiatives including one-on-one mentoring, school holiday camps on farms and working directly with schools.
"It's a very worthy organisation that will help to strengthen communities in rural and regional Australia," Ms Bull said.
It comes as children's charity Royal Far West lobbies the state government for funds to establish a Wagga clinic that would provide better holistic support for Riverina children locally.
The Manly-based RFW service provides a range of healthcare options for children under 12 years of age free of charge to the public, with a special focus on mental and behavioural health.
As part of the campaign, an RFW spokesperson said the most vulnerable children in regional NSW will not be properly assessed.
"This is not an equitable situation and serves to replicate a cycle of disadvantage," the spokesperson said.
"Research shows that the Covid pandemic and natural disasters have exacerbated developmental and mental health challenges for country kids.
"Teachers and early educators on the ground in rural areas consistently report to our RFW teams that following COVID lockdowns there are greater numbers of children they worry about, and these children are increasingly younger and more complex in their needs."
The spokesperson said only 47 per cent of Year 4 students in NSW are expected to complete their HSC.
"Poor developmental outcomes increase the risk of adverse long-term impacts such as chronic illness, unemployment, mental ill health, substance abuse, homelessness, and incarceration - representing significant downstream costs to the state government," the spokesperson said.
Last month, Wagga paediatrician Theresa Pitts backed the call for a dedicated RFW Wagga centre and said children and families are forced to wait up to two-and-a-half years for treatment due to the high demand.
She said a Wagga clinic would help alleviate some of the ever-increasing pressure, which has been outstripping population growth.
Ben Walsh of Boys to the Bush welcomed the campaign and said it was important that groups work together to achieve better outcomes for our youth.
"We're one of many organisations in the Wagga community doing great things and we don't see other groups as opposition," Mr Walsh said.
"We're trying to work alongside them in their efforts to curb youth crime and the issues we currently have within society."
