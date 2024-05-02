Police investigating after Wagga home significantly damaged by fire

A home in Wagga's southern suburbs has been left damaged after a fire broke out on Thursday afternoon, prompting a flurry of calls to triple zero.
Emergency services were called to Lalor Place in Tolland about 1.15pm, following several calls from concerned residents reporting a house fire.
Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) Riverina Zone Commander Superintendent Stewart Alexander said firefighters found the home engulfed in fire.
"We have three trucks there now," Superintendent Alexander said.
The fire has caused significant damage to the home, which has also sustained water damage.
No one was injured in the fire and it is not known if someone had been living in the home at the time.
Firefighters had successfully extinguished the fire by 2.30pm.
Police are investigating the cause.
