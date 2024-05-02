'It's more of my natural position': Demon relishing added midfield minutes

An increase in midfield minutes for Harry Wichman is paying major dividends for Collingullie-Wagga.
Wichman has made the move from the wing into an on-ball starting position this season and it's safe to say he's making the most of the added responsibility.
The exciting talent was arguably best on ground in their 56-point win over Coolamon and he said he's thoroughly enjoying spending more time on-ball.
"I'm finding it really, really good," Wichman said.
"It's more of my natural position as I always played in the midfield as a young kid coming up.
"Obviously stepping into 'Gullie first grade as a young bloke I had a few years on the wing and other positions and was watching good midfielders in my team.
"I'm getting the chance now and taking in what I've seen from a few of those good midfielders that I've played with, I can sort of take that into my own game and be a midfielder for 'Gullie."
The Demons will play host to the only other undefeated team in Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong this weekend in a clash to determine who the early pack leader is.
The two sides have had a number of close contests over the past couple of seasons and Wichman said he was looking forward to taking on the Lions.
"Yeah I'm very excited," he said.
"I've had a fair few experiences with Ganmain over the past couple of seasons since I started first grade.
"We lost to them in the 2022 grand final and they've always been the hardest team for me to play against.
"They are always consistent and they are probably the top dogs of the league."
Ganmain enter the clash at 3-0 after wins against Coolamon, Narrandera and Wagga Tigers.
Wichman believes that the clash will essentially come down to a pace versus size contest.
"They've always been a bigger side," he said.
"I feel with our foot speed around the ball and around the ground if we can get on top of them that's how we win it.
"But if they can use their size to their advantage that's probably a really big asset to them."
The Demons are currently sitting at 2-0 after notching impressive wins over Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes and the Hoppers.
Wichman said he's been pleased with their start to the season and believed it was a result of their hard work over the summer months.
"Yeah I'm very happy," he said.
"I think it's what we worked for in the pre-season and what Pez (Nick Perryman) and Sparks (Shane Lenon) told us and guided us on what to do.
"The training is really coming along in the game, so it's no real big surprise but at the same time we're just glad we're putting what we've been training onto the field seeing it work."
The Demons have a great amount of depth on their list this season and Wichman believed it's created a competitive environment in regards to senior spots.
"It just makes training that little bit more better and harder," he said.
"You know you've actually got to rock up on Tuesdays and Thursdays to keep your spot and play good.
"You don't get people getting into the team and not trying."
Part of that depth can be contributed to the return of Lenon and Wichman said his impact at the club had been significant.
"It's been big and he's just one of those blokes that everyone wants to be around and be coached by," he said.
"We've had heaps of numbers come to the club, a lot of young blokes come over and a lot of old blokes come back.
"The way he coaches and the way he gets everyone involved, everyone is just really keen."
