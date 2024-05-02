The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Photos

They're off: All the trackside fun of Wagga Town Plate Day 2024 in photos

JE
By Jeremy Eager
Updated May 2 2024 - 5:42pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Considered by some to be the little brother of the Gold Cup, the strong showing during Thursday's Wagga Town Plate proved that even a so-called 'warm-up' event can be a favourite.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JE

Jeremy Eager

Journalist

Journalist for The Daily Advertiser. Got a story? Let me know.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.