Truck with five horses on board crashes, driver trapped

A driver and five of their horses have been freed from a wreck after the truck they were travelling in crashed north of Wagga.
Emergency services were called to Goldfields Way at Old Junee about 9.30am on Thursday following reports a truck had crashed.
Police, NSW Ambulance, Volunteer Rescue Association (VRA), NSW Rural Fire Service and Fire and Rescue NSW personnel responded to the scene.
A spokesperson for NSW RFS said upon arrival emergency services found one person was trapped in a horse truck, which also had five horses on board.
The driver and horses were successfully freed from the horse truck and all escaped without injury, the spokesperson said.
It is understood the horses were not headed to Wagga for the Gold Cup carnival, which begins with Town Plate Day on Thursday.
Emergency services remain on scene working to clear the horse truck from the side of the road.
The RFS spokesperson said the incident is not impacting motorists travelling through the area in either direction.
