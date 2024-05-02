Man taken to hospital after car hits tree near Wagga

A man has been taken to hospital after the car he was travelling in went off the road and hit a tree on Wednesday evening.
Emergency services were called to Holbrook Road at Springvale, on the city's outskirts south of Wagga, about 8pm on Wednesday following reports a car had hit a tree.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said paramedics responded to the scene where they assessed one patient who had been injured.
Upon arrival paramedics founds a man had managed to free himself from the wreck and was in a stable condition.
The patient, a man in his 40s, was treated at the scene before he was transported to Wagga Base Hospital for further treatment.
A tow truck was called to the scene to remove the car from the road a short time after the incident.
