The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Goannas earn big win before break; tight turn around for Hoppers

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
May 2 2024 - 11:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes are winners of the inaugural Wagga Netball Association premier league competition. Picture by Tahlia Sinclair
Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes are winners of the inaugural Wagga Netball Association premier league competition. Picture by Tahlia Sinclair

It's only May, but Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes have already won themselves a premiership.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.