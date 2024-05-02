Goannas earn big win before break; tight turn around for Hoppers

It's only May, but Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes have already won themselves a premiership.
Defeating Coolamon in the inaugural Wagga Netball Association Premier League grand final on Wednesday, the Goannas held back the Hoppers for a 61-52 win.
After a goal-for-goal start MCUE got away from the Hoppers, but despite several comeback attempts from the girls in green.
The competition featured top teams from leagues across Wagga, and was an important part of pre-season preparations for teams hoping to top their winter competitions.
The sides met twice before the grand final, with Coolamon earning a one-goal win in round two, before they drew in round seven.
Co-captains Mikaela Cole and Phoebe Wallace said they were pleased with how the premier league competition helped set them up for the Riverina League season.
"We had a good solid start," Cole said.
"I think we probably faded off a little bit in the second quarter and they probably clawed back a few goals, but we came out firing in the second half and I think that's what really gave us the edge in the end there."
Starting the Riverina League season with a tough fixture, Griffith then Collingullie-Wagga, Wallace said the premier league has helped them get ahead.
With top Riverina League sides competing, it gave the Goannas an early look at the competition.
"It's been super important," Wallace said,
"I think it's good playing Gullie, and Coolamon, they're top sides in Riverina League as well, so it's been good to play them, and even Turvey Park have had a really good crack."
With their round four game already played, and a round five bye, the Goannas won't be back on court until May 18.
Cole said the intensity of Wednesday night's game more than makes up for no game this weekend.
"I think given that we've had this game this week, it kind of counts as a game for us, so we only really see it as one week off, but we'll still keep training as we do usually," she said.
"We're looking at having a practise match just as well to get another game under our faith. So that's the hope there, that we're not lagging with the two weeks off."
Hoping to bounce back from the loss with a good win, Coolamon immediately shifted to their round four game against Leeton.
Taking the court Thursday night, the Hoppers have a less than 24 hour turn around.
Co-coach Sarah Hillier is pleased with how the Hoppers have started the season, though disappointed to be going into their next game after two losses.
"Coming off the back of Gullie on the weekend, we were really disappointed with our performance." Hillier said.
"Obviously we were missing a few girls but no excuses, we just weren't there on the day.
"It's a quick little turnaround, we play Leeton [Thursday] night, so hopefully we rest the bodies in the next 12 hours and go again. but we'll see what happens.
"I'm hoping that after tonight we're a bit up and about and can get going again."
Keeping their team mostly consistent between the 2023 and 2024 seasons, Hillier said it's exciting to have so many returning faces on court with her.
Developing combinations throughout last season, continuing those match ups into 2024 has helped them start strong.
Those few new faces, she said, have stepped into their roles seamlessly.
"We were lucky enough to keep majority of our girls from last year which was super exciting.
"It's always really nice from a coach's perspective to be able to keep the same team going forward into another season and we've added some really good girls into the group too, so we're very lucky in terms of that
"We've obviously developed our combinations and our strengths and the new girls just add to that combination, fresh legs coming on and they fit in perfectly.
"I could never ask for three better girls to come into the team, on and off the court they're just a joy to have around."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.