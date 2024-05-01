The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Waterhouse-Bott opt for familiar recipe in bid for more Gold Cup success

MM
By Matt Malone
May 2 2024 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gai Waterhouse will chase her third Wagga Gold Cup win on Friday with Knights Order. Picture by Morgan Hancock
Gai Waterhouse will chase her third Wagga Gold Cup win on Friday with Knights Order. Picture by Morgan Hancock

FORMIDABLE training combination Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott will stick with a familiar recipe to try and win another Wagga Gold Cup on Friday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.