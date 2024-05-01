Wagga Town Plate day best bets - On the Punt with Matt Malone

All the mail for Wagga Town Plate day from The Daily Advertiser sports editor Matt Malone
Race one
Expecting 7. Snow In May to show she's above average with a strong debut here at the Wagga carnival. John O'Shea has won this race before with a subsequent group one winner and this filly has trialled very nicely and has some heavy hitters amongst the ownership. 2. Take The Rap looms as the danger, he was impressive winning at Wagga on debut and shoudln't be underestimated. 10. Yes Isla Yes trialled well too.
Selections: 7-2-10-3
Race two
Tricky maiden here with a few queries. 1. Hulm is probably the biggest of those. He was a trial star with the Snowdens in Sydney but failed in his only race day appearance. He's since had a year off, been gelded and transferred to Ross Purcell at Jerilderie. He bobbed up with a nine-length trial win at Leeton last week. Can he now bring it to the races? 6. One Smart Cookie trialled nicely for this. 2. Bambi Belle and 5. Kurokaren won't be far away.
Selections: 1-6-2-5
Race three
2. Adolphus showed the makings of a nice horse in his first preparation and Matt Dale has pinpointed the Wagga carnival to make his return. There's plenty to like about him. 6. Scarli Japali found the line nicely on debut and will appreciate the extra 200m.
Selections: 2-6-1-9
Race four
Chances everywhere here. 1. Amen Brother has savaged the line his past couple and looks back at his best. The mile is some query but his last couple suggest he's been looking for it. Nice value. 8. Marks Icon hit the line strongly to win his maiden last start and has great upside. 7. Goofinator and 9.Oneforian next best.
Selections: 1-8-7-9
Race five
8. Burgundy Girl hits the 2000m fourth up here, gets in well at the weights and looks ready to run a big race at each-way odds. Expect 9. Fifi Blue to be right around the mark, she just rarely wins. 1.Cyborg a chance if he goes around here.
Selections: 8-9-1-6
Race six
3. Big Opinion hasn't put a foot wrong this preparation and showed plenty of fight when winning a nice race at Albury last start. Happy to stick with him again here. 9. Sass 'N' Cheek rarely runs a bad race and should be right in the finish.
Selections: 3-9-1-2
Race seven
Going with the class here in 1. Rocketing By. He hasn't won since October 2022 when winning the Sydney Stakes but has form around the best sprinters in the land. He's consistently been three or four lengths off the best and drops in grade significantly here. Had a nice trial in preparation for this. 3. Gravina is first-up for the Matt Dale camp but another who drops significantly in grade. Would prefer it wet though. Hard to see 11.Asgarda running a bad race, while 15. Tap N Run is over the odds.
Selections: 1-3-11-15
Race eight
Leaning to 7. Duped By Spin. A winner here earlier this preparation and has since gone on to contest harder races, where she hasn't been disgraced. 14.County Kilkenny back in winning form and a major player on his home track. 2. Invertational at her best wins this but she isn't at the top of her game.
Selections: 7-14-2-10
