Wagga Town Plate day best bets - On the Punt with Matt Malone

Going with the class here in 1. Rocketing By. He hasn't won since October 2022 when winning the Sydney Stakes but has form around the best sprinters in the land. He's consistently been three or four lengths off the best and drops in grade significantly here. Had a nice trial in preparation for this. 3. Gravina is first-up for the Matt Dale camp but another who drops significantly in grade. Would prefer it wet though. Hard to see 11.Asgarda running a bad race, while 15. Tap N Run is over the odds.