'I think everyone gets a bit excited': Stage set for clash under lights

Marrar assistant coach Zach Walgers is looking forward to the next chapter of their rivalry against North Wagga which will take place under lights at McPherson Oval.
The Saints and Bombers will face off on Thursday night at 7.30pm and Walgers believed it was a contest his side was looking forward to.
"Whenever you get the opportunity to play under lights I think everyone gets a bit excited," Walgers said.
"All the boys are feeling really keen to get out there and it's always a good game with North Wagga.
"There have been a lot of battles in the past gone each way and you always like versing teams that give it back to you in that sense.
"So it's always good to get out there, we're really keen and really excited."
The Bombers have enjoyed a mixed start to their season which has seen them probably have the hardest fixture throughout the first four rounds.
They currently sit at 2-2 heading into the clash with the Saints and Walgers confirmed they would be looking to find a bit more consistency in their performances in the coming weeks.
"Yeah definitely," he said.
"Our draw has been pretty tough and there's been some good opposition in The Rock, East Wagga and Northern Jets at their home ground.
"It's always a tough game out there, so we're just looking to get the same team on the park all playing our brand of footy and playing it well which can be the challenge sometimes for four quarters.
"We approach each week the same, we want to play our best footy for four quarters and two of the games we haven't done that.
"That's the task going forward and that's how we'll improve I think."
The Saints look to have improved a fair bit over the off-season, however enter the clash at 1-2 after going down to Temora and Charles Sturt University.
Walgers was unsure what to expect from the Saints, but revealed his side definitely wouldn't be taking them lightly.
"It's an interesting one," he said.
"They've obviously lost a couple over the last two years, but what they've lost I guess they've gained in youth and energy.
"We faced a similar side against Northern Jets, they were young, energetic and on their home deck which is the same as this week.
"We are not going to take them lightly at all, we want to play our best footy and I think it will be a run and carry sort of game if I'm completely honest unless it's dewy or wet.
"I'm expecting a fast pace run and carry sort of game."
Walgers also noted that conversion in front of goal would be crucial as their inaccuracy cost them in their most recent loss to The Rock-Yerong Creek.
"You've obviously got to hit the scoreboard which we didn't do as well last week," he said.
"That's an area of improvement that we want to do, hit the scoreboard when we get the ball inside 50 and get those rewards when we have those opportunities.
"They've got depth, they've got Floody (Jack Flood) and (Josh) Thompson and a decent midfield, so they can definitely win the ball.
"If we can control the ball off halfback and into the midfield and give our forwards as much opportunity as we can, I think that's where we can get the job done."
The Bombers have made three changes ahead of their clash with the Saints as Cane Graetz, Connor Willis and Brandon Sanbrook all return to the senior side.
Matt Deer, Jack McPherson and Billy Toy make way for the trio.
