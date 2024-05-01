The Daily Advertisersport
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Farrer League

'I think everyone gets a bit excited': Stage set for clash under lights

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
May 1 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marrar assistant coach Zach Walgers and North Wagga vice captain Ky Hanlon ahead of the clash between the Saints and Bombers on Thursday night. Picture by Tom Dennis
Marrar assistant coach Zach Walgers and North Wagga vice captain Ky Hanlon ahead of the clash between the Saints and Bombers on Thursday night. Picture by Tom Dennis

Marrar assistant coach Zach Walgers is looking forward to the next chapter of their rivalry against North Wagga which will take place under lights at McPherson Oval.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.