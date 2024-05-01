The Daily Advertiser
What to wear: Last-minute fashion tips for Wagga Gold Cup Day

Emily Anderson
By Emily Anderson
May 1 2024 - 8:00pm
Fashion on the Field judge Damien Woolnough and Face of the Carnival Jessica Knox have shared their top tips for dressing well for 2024 Gold Cup Day. Pictures Les Smith, supplied
Tailored dresses, funky socks and sexy autumnals - two fashion experts have weighed in with their top tips for dressing to impress the judges this Gold Cup.

Emily Anderson

Emily Anderson

Reporter

Emily is a reporter for The Daily Advertiser in the Riverina, NSW. Originally from Sydney, Emily has previously worked across Western Sydney and Regional NSW. Making the move to Wagga in February 2024, she is excited to learn the ins and outs of the Riverina. Got a story? Flick an email to emily.anderson@austcommunitymedia.com.au Follow on insta @emilywyanderson

