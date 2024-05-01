Teens arrested after Wagga supermarket employee attacked at work

Two teenagers have been taken into custody after a girl was repeatedly punched inside a Wagga shopping centre.
Police were called to a supermarket on Baylis Street about 4pm on Tuesday following reports of an assault.
A NSW Police spokesperson said officers were told an employee, a 16-year-old girl, was punched several times in the head and chest outside the supermarket.
A member of the public intervened, before two young people fled the scene towards Berry Street.
A short time later, a 15-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy were arrested near the walking track off nearby Tarcutta Street.
At least three police vehicles were called to the location, with one blocking the track.
Both teenagers were taken to Wagga police station and have since been dealt with under the Young Offenders Act.
Police said the 16-year-old worker was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics, before being transported to Wagga Base Hospital as a precaution.
