Teens arrested after Wagga supermarket employee attacked at work

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated May 1 2024 - 5:17pm, first published 5:00pm
One of two 15-year-olds is arrested on Tarcutta Street following an alleged attack outside a Wagga supermarket on Tuesday, April 30. Picture by Les Smith
One of two 15-year-olds is arrested on Tarcutta Street following an alleged attack outside a Wagga supermarket on Tuesday, April 30. Picture by Les Smith

Two teenagers have been taken into custody after a girl was repeatedly punched inside a Wagga shopping centre.

