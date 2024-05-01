The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Community/Events

Police out in force? It's a sure bet at Gold Cup time, so plan your trip

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated May 1 2024 - 3:37pm, first published 3:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riverina Police District will have officers out in force for Wagga Gold Cup. File picture
Riverina Police District will have officers out in force for Wagga Gold Cup. File picture

As Wagga's biggest race day rolls around for 2024, punters are being urged to plan their way home from the race track ahead of time.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.