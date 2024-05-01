Police out in force? It's a sure bet at Gold Cup time, so plan your trip

As Wagga's biggest race day rolls around for 2024, punters are being urged to plan their way home from the race track ahead of time.
Last year's Wagga Gold Cup crowd was well behaved and police hope this year will be the same
Riverina Police District officers are gearing up to hit the Murrumbidgee Turf Club and roads across the city on Thursday - Town Plate Day - and for the Gold Cup on Friday.
Riverina Highway Patrol Inspector Darren Moulds has encouraged racegoers to have a plan in place before they get to the MTC.
Inspector Moulds said those heading trackside should plan how they will get there and also where they're going afterwards.
"Any one that is intending on going to the Gold Cup, whilst we encourage them to enjoy themselves, we also encourage them to have a plan in relation to getting home," he said.
Wagga Taxis and Uber drivers will be on standby following the event.
Complementary shuttle buses will depart from the Murrumbidgee Turf Club's Slocum Street gates from 4.30pm, running a loop down the main street.
