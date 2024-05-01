'Significant child safety concerns' behind centre's closure, department says

A Lockhart childcare centre will shut its doors within days because it didn't "adequately address" issues raised with it, the NSW Department of Education says.
The department has directed that Stay N Play be closed as a result of "significant child safety concerns", adding that it issued notices to the centre in October, 2023.
The department said these issues, which were not outlined, "were not adequately addressed".
"We have worked closely with Stay N Play Lockhart over recent years," a spokesperson said.
"We understand the impact closures have on families, however, our priority must always be the health, safety and wellbeing of children.
In March, the department rated the centre as requiring "significant improvement" under the National Quality Standard.
The department said such a rating could be given when the regulatory authority was satisfied a centre did not meet "a standard, quality area, or relevant regulation for that quality area" in a way that posed "significant risk to the safety, health or well being of any child or children being educated and cared for by the service".
While the department did not nominate a closure date, Stay N Play's Sue Chandler has decided it will close on Sunday, May 5.
"However, no matter what I do I cannot satisfy the paperwork requirements demanded by the department."
In early April, Ms Chandler said she had been humiliated, ignored and made to feel inadequate by authorised officers.
"Paperwork became more important than hands-on work with children," she said.
"This was evident when, on my last accreditation and rating visit, 10.5 hours was reviewing administration and 1.5 hours (were spent) watching educators interact with children."
The department has defended its position, pointing out the centre did not meet the requirements needed to keep the centre operating.
"We will work with local families to find alternative care arrangements," the spokesperson said.
Wagga MP Joe McGirr said it was essential for Lockhart to have a daycare service.
Dr McGirr said after a recent visit to the town he would continue to work closely with parents, the council and government agencies - including the department - to investigate options for a new daycare centre.
"As part of this process, I suggested the council form a working group, including parents, and I'm looking forward to working with that group this week to assess and progress ideas to establish the daycare services that local families need and deserve," he said.
