Man served drink-driving charge after KFC drive-thru crash

A craving for fried chicken has ended with a man being served a high-range drink-driving charge after he crashed in the drive-thru of a Riverina fast-food restaurant at the weekend.
The 66-year-old man was arrested and charged on Sunday after he drove straight over a concrete divider between the car park and drive-thru at the Griffith KFC restaurant.
The car crushed a number of plants before coming to a stop in the drive-thru lane.
Police officers arrived shortly afterwards and breath-tested the driver, which returned a high positive result for alcohol.
The man was taken to Griffith police station and charged with drink-driving.
Anyone with information on any incident or dangerous driving is encouraged to contact Griffith police on 6969 4299 or Crime Stoppers via 1800 333 000.
