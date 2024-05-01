The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Man served drink-driving charge after KFC drive-thru crash

May 1 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man served drink-driving charge after KFC drive-thru crash
Man served drink-driving charge after KFC drive-thru crash

A craving for fried chicken has ended with a man being served a high-range drink-driving charge after he crashed in the drive-thru of a Riverina fast-food restaurant at the weekend.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.