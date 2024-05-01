Why Mitch put a wheelbarrow on a board and is paddling it down the Bidgee

A father who never got the chance to take his baby boy home has set out on a unique journey to raise funds for a Wagga toddler battling a rare form of cancer.
Tylan Hampton was diagnosed with juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia on December 12, 2023, after attending a routine GP appointment.
Tylan and his mother, Kylie Hampton, were immediately flown to Sydney with nothing more than the clothes on their backs so Tylan could begin treatment.
Wagga dad-of-three Mitchell McDonell knows all too well of the loss of a child, having lost his only son with wife Em McDonell at 37 weeks old, without so much as getting the chance to hold their beautiful baby.
On Friday, Mr McDonell set off on a unique journey to raise funds for Tylan and the Hampton family, who remain in Sydney away from their home and support system in Wagga.
Mr McDonell will spend more than a week paddling 144 kilometres along the Murrumbidgee River from Gundagai to Wagga - making the journey on a makeshift boat with only the clothes he's wearing and limited supplies.
The boat - aka Barra on Board - comprises a wheelbarrow screwed to the back of a recycled surf-ski that Mr McDonell rescued from a kerbside.
His choice of a paddle is a shovel, which will double as a hot plate to cook fish on if he is able to catch one.
Mr McDonell arrived at Wantabadgery on Tuesday and is expected to reach Wagga by Friday or Saturday.
Mrs McDonell has been keeping a distant eye on her husband along the way, little to his knowledge.
She described her husband as a kind and caring man, who was selfless by nature and willing to do anything to help others.
"Tylan is only two and we lost our son at 37 weeks pregnant so we never got to hold our son," Mrs McDonnel said.
"When it's such a young life going through such rare cancer, it hits close to home, that's why we've jumped on board."
Last year, Mr McDonell started a charity called the CharryBarra and pushed a wheelbarrow around Lake Albert every day, all day throughout October to raise funds for the Black Dog Institute.
He raised $7500 for the charity.
"Since then we've had a lot of people reaching out to us to support their charities," Mrs McDonell said.
"It put a lot on Mitch's body pushing the wheelbarrow around for a month. He blew out his knees, his hips, everything, he sort of fell apart so we've been on the down-low until now."
Mr McDonell wanted to challenge himself, achieving his trek with next-to-nothing.
"He wanted it to be a pretty big sacrifice," Mrs McDonell said.
"For him, it's a small sacrifice, and when families are torn from their homes staying away for an unknown period of time for cancer treatment they leave with the clothes on their back, with no food or water, and to an unknown location for months.
"That's what he was basing it around.
"He took no food, no clothes, just the clothes on his back and he's trying to survive on his own like many of these families are forced to in these situations without a choice.
"He's so selfless and just cares for the wellbeing of people.
"It blows my mind and I'm so proud of him. It just proves his true character, he's so caring and kind and will do anything to help others."
Ms Hampton has also been blown away by Mr McDonell's support.
"Mitch, as a person, you have this strength to use it and share, and to give out help to others that not many can," she said.
Donations can be made online at gofund.me/f228cbf3.
