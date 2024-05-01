The Daily Advertiser
Why Mitch put a wheelbarrow on a board and is paddling it down the Bidgee

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
May 1 2024 - 7:00pm
Wagga's Mitchell McDonell has set off on a unique journey to raise funds for a toddler battling a rare form of cancer. Picture supplied
A father who never got the chance to take his baby boy home has set out on a unique journey to raise funds for a Wagga toddler battling a rare form of cancer.

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

