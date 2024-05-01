Hospitality businesses to boom during this year's Gold Cup carnival

While most of the action will be at the track, Wagga's pubs and clubs are bracing for one of their busiest weeks of the year.
Sporties and the Wagga RSL are just two businesses expecting to welcome hundreds of racegoers on Thursday and Friday, as thousands descend on the city for the Town Plate and Gold Cup race meetings.
The second-in-command at Sporties, William Campbell, expected Gold Cup Day to be as big as ever.
"I was here last year and we had capacity all night," Mr Campbell said.
"It attracts huge crowds in Wagga ... it's got the circle around it every year.
"Being right next door, everyone will be over here for beers before and after, I'd say..
Wagga RSL marketing manager Jo Thomas also hoped to see the party continue at their venue once the day was done.
"We have what we call the after-party here," Ms Thomas said.
"We've got Wobbly Boot, which is a band really well known to Wagga people, and they'll be performing down in the sports bar, kicking off around 7pm.
"It's definitely one of our busiest times of the year.
"Visitation numbers will double over the next couple of days ... I think lots of other hospitality venues in town will experience the same increase in numbers, which is great.
Sally Manning from the Wagga Business Chamber said she was excited to see how well local hospitality businesses do during the carnival.
"The Wagga Wagga Gold Cup is a flagship event," Ms Manning said.
"The industries that pick up during this time are obviously our hospitality venues on the actual day and around the day, including the Town Plate Day as well.
"It always gets great momentum for the city."
Overall, racing is a billion dollar industry for NSW, with more than half of the industry's economic impact felt at a regional or rural level.
So it's no wonder hospitality venues hope to cash-in during a week that will see thousands of racegoers take the party from the track to local pubs.
But while they want to see revellers have fun, Mr Campbell and Ms Thomas also want to see those taking part do so in a safe manner.
"Don't overdo it ... no carry on," Mr Campbell said.
"Anzac Day we didn't have any trouble ... we were probably one of the busiest venues on the day. Hopefully the same vibes are on Gold Cup night."
Ms Thomas said: "We want people to come here and have a good time, but at the same time be responsible."
Both venues will offer a courtesy bus for people who need an alternative ride home, with the RSL's bus operating from 10am and the Sporties' at noon.
