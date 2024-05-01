The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Community/Events

Hospitality businesses to boom during this year's Gold Cup carnival

JE
By Jeremy Eager
May 1 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sporties second-in-command William Campbell. Picture by Tom Dennis
Sporties second-in-command William Campbell. Picture by Tom Dennis

While most of the action will be at the track, Wagga's pubs and clubs are bracing for one of their busiest weeks of the year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JE

Jeremy Eager

Journalist

Journalist for The Daily Advertiser. Got a story? Let me know.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.